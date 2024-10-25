Friday, October 25, 2024
     
Jharkhand Assembly election: JMM releases 5th list, fields ex-BJP MLA Lois Marandi from Jama

Lois Marandi, a former BJP MLA, had in 2014 defeated Chief Minister Hemant Soren by a margin of 5,262 votes from Dumka. The JMM announced a total of 43 candidates for the elections to the 81-seat assembly.

Jharkhand Assembly election: Ahead of the Jharkhand Assembly elections 2024, the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Friday released its fifth list for the polls, announcing that former BJP legislator Lois Marandi as its nominee from the Jama seat. The list contained only the name of Marandi who defected from the BJP and joined the JMM on October 22.

The assembly elections will take place in two phases on November 13 and 20. Counting will be held on November 23.

