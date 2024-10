Updated on: October 25, 2024 15:42 IST

Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Baba Siddique's son Zeeshan Siddique joins NCP, to contest from Bandra East

Son of late NCP leader Baba Siddique, former Mumbai Youth Congress president Zeeshan Siddiqui joined NCP in Mumbai on Oct 25. NCP announced Zeeshan Siddiqui as party candidate from Bandra East Constituency for Maharashtra Election 2024. Watch to know more!