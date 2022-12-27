Odisha: 6 girl students injured in stampede-like situation at Puri's Jagannath temple

Follow us on Image Source : FILE A visual from the Jagannath temple at Odisha's Puri.

At least six girl students were hospitalised after being injured in a stampede-like situation at the Jagannath Temple in Puri. The condition of the girls is stable at present.

The girl students who were part of a 70-member group of boys and girls from Hrudananda High School in the Mayurbhanj district, had come to Puri on Monday for a picnic during the Christmas holidays.

The students, who were at the beach throughout the day, went to visit the 12th-century shrine in the evening before returning home.

While climbing the 22 steps ('Baisi Pahacha') to the temple around 8 pm, the girls were caught in a stampede-like situation and fainted, a temple office-bearer said. There were a large number of visitors to the temple during the day.

The injured girls, students of classes 9 and 10, were later rescued and admitted to a local hospital.

