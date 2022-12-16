Follow us on Image Source : ANI/INDIA TV West Bengal stampede: Six held in connection with incident at religious event in Paschim Bardhaman

West Bengal Stampede: At least six people were arrested on Friday for their alleged role in triggering a stampede at a religious event in West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district. The incident took place on December 14, which left three people dead and at least eight others injured. The deceased included two women and a girl.

A senior police officer claimed that several local BJP workers, who attended the event, had their homes raided, and six of them were later detained in Asansol at various locations.

"Those arrested were on the stage during a blanket distribution initiative at the event. A team has been constituted to find out if the stampede was a planned one or if there were lapses on part of the organisers of the religious programme. Raids are still on," the officer said.

Arrested people reportedly close aides of local BJP leader Jitendra Tiwari

According to reports, the six arrested are said to be close associates of local BJP leader Jitendra Tiwari. Following the incident, the Asansol North Police Station received a complaint against Tiwari, his wife Chaitali, and other saffron party members who attended the celebration from the family of one of the deceased.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari participated in event

The event also saw the participation of the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Suvendu Adhikari, following which the police initiated action. He had left the venue before the stampede happened. However, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has blamed Adhikari for the incident, saying chaos was created by him and other BJP leaders.

According to Asansol Mayor Bidhan Upadhyay, a TMC leader, around 5,000 people were present at the programme. Police asserted that no permission was taken by the religious group to organise the event. They further stated that a probe into the incident was initiated.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: West Bengal: 3 killed as stampede breaks out during blanket distribution programme in Paschim Bardhaman

Latest India News