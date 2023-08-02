Nuh violence: SC issues notices to Haryana, Delhi and UP govts amid protests, next hearing on August 4

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/INDIA TV Protests have erupted in several parts of Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh

Amid protest marches and demonstrations being organised against the violence in Haryana's Nuh, the Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notices to Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and governments. The court issued notices on a plea concerning the Haryana violence and scheduled the next hearing for August 4. The matter was heard by an apex court bench comprising of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti.

An apex court bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti heard the petition. Senior Advocate CU Singh, representing the applicant, informed the Supreme Court that 23 protests against the Haryana violence were planned in Delhi. “There should be no hate speech, no violence if required, deploy additional forces, CCTV cameras to be installed and everything recorded to be preserved," the bench said.

Meanwhile, Members of Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Wednesday staged protests in several parts of the national capital against the violence that broke out in the Nuh district of neighbouring Haryana on July 31. The Supreme Court also directed the Centre and the state governments to ensure no hate speech or violence takes place in Delhi-NCR during marches being held by VHP and Bajrang Dal.

Addressing the media, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar informed that a total of 116 people have been arrested in connection with the violence in Nuh, which has, so far, claimed 6 lives — 2 police home guards and 4 civilians. "Six people — 2 home guards and 4 civilians — have died in the violence so far. A total of 116 people have been arrested in connection with the violence. They have been taken on remand. Those found guilty will not be spared. We are committed to ensuring order and public safety,” Khattar said.

It should be mentioned here that violent clashes broke out in Nuh on Monday (July 31) when VHP's 'Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra' was stopped by a group of young men near Khedla Mod and stones were pelted at the procession. According to reports, vehicles were also set ablaze. Following the clashes, security was tightened in the adjoining districts of Faridabad, Palwal, and Gurugram.

