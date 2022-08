Follow us on Image Source : @ANI NTR's daughter Uma Maheshwari found hanging in Hyderabad

NTR's daughter found dead: TDP founder and former CM Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao's (known as NTR) daughter, Uma Maheshwari was found hanging at her residence in Telangana's Hyderabad on Monday.

Police had shifted the body to a local government hospital for postmortem. She was reportedly facing health issues for the last few months and was under treatment. The Nandamuri family have reached her residence in local media, reports suggest. She is the youngest among the four daughters of legendary actor NTR.

Former Union Minister and BJP leader Daggubati Purandeswari and TDP President and former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu's wife Nara Bhuwaneswari are her well-known sisters.

Chandrababu Naidu, his son Nara Lokesh and other family members rushed to Maheswari's residence.

Uma Maheswari's brother popular Tollywood actor and TDP legislator N. Balakrishna and other family members who live abroad have been informed, family sources said.

NTR: TDP founder and people's leader

NTR, as N.T. Rama Rao was popularly known, was one of the tallest Telugu leaders. The actor-turned-politician had floated the TDP in 1982 on the slogan of Telugu self-respect and created a record of sorts by leading the party to power within nine months, ending the single party rule of the Congress in then undivided Andhra Pradesh.

He died 1996 at the age of 72, a few months after he was thrown out of power following a revolt led by his son-in-law Chandrababu Naidu.

NTR had 12 children - eight sons and four daughters. Uma Maheswari was the youngest of four daughters. Many family members had come together recently at the wedding of Uma Maheswari's daughter.

NTR's three sons including actor and former minister N. Harikrishna have already passed away.

(agencies inputs)

Latest India News