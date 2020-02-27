Northeast Delhi violence Live Updates: Death toll rises to 28; USCIRF condemns clashes

The death toll due to northeast Delhi violence rose to 28 on Thursday, as clashes were reported from some other places with shops set ablaze and the body of an IB staffer found in a drain. As police conducted flag marches and security personnel spread out across the northeastern edge of the national capital in a bid to quell the violence raging since Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his first reaction appealed for peace and brotherhood.

Asserting that it was important for calm to be restored at the earliest, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Twitter, "Had an extensive review on the situation prevailing in various parts of Delhi. Police and other agencies are working on the ground to ensure peace and normalcy." Meanwhile, the Delhi Police said it has arrested 106 people for their alleged involvement in the violence and have registered 18 FIRs.

09:14 am: Security personnel conduct a flag march on the Jafrabad-Maujpur road in the wake of the violence in northeast Delhi​

09:11 am: A day after US lawmakers reacted sharply to the violence in Delhi, Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders here accused US President Donald Trump of failing on the issue of human rights. Slamming the US president, Sanders said the Trump's statement regarding the violence in New Delhi during his India visit was a "failure of leadership".​

09:08 am: Secretary-General is very saddened by the reports of casualties following the protests in Delhi. As he has done in similar circumstances, he calls for maximum restraint and for violence to be avoided, says Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General on Delhi violence​

09:05 am: Latest visuals from Maujpur, Jafrabad, Seelampur and Babarpur; security personnel have been deployed in these areas​

08:59 am: 1 more death reported at Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, taking the total deaths to 28 in the city, including 2 deaths at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) hospital​

