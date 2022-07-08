Follow us on Image Source : PTI Noida commuters to face traffic diversions due to ongoing work of Signature Bridge | Details

Highlights Noida Traffic Police issued an advisory for commuters.

The traffic going from Sector 71 to Kisan Chowk via the Parthala roundabout will be diverted.

The traffic will turn from the road built behind Homes 121 Society.

Noida Traffic advisory: The Noida Traffic Police issued an advisory for office-goers, school-goers, and other commuters, indicating there could be traffic diversions from Noida Sector 71 towards the Parthala roundabout due to the ongoing construction work on Signature Bridge. The movement will be affected from today, and the advisory has asked commuters to use alternative routes.

“The traffic going from Sector 71 to Kisan Chowk via the Parthala roundabout will not be able to turn left before Homes 121 society and go towards its destination. Instead, the traffic will turn from the road built behind Homes 121 Society. Please use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience,” the police advisory stated.

Also, due to the prevailing railway corridor construction work on the 130-meter road, there will be a diversion of traffic going from Shivalik Homes Society Chowk to ACE Society tri-way to the 130-meter road, according to the advisory.

On the 130-meter road between the Tilapata roundabout and Sakipur, traffic on both sides will be able to go to its destination through a single road, it added.

The Signature Bridge is coming up at the Parthala roundabout, which will facilitate a daily movement of approximately 1.50 lakh commuters between Noida-Greater Noida West and Ghaziabad to FNG Road in Noida.

Latest India News