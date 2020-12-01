6-km long flyover project in Noida hits roadblock

Image Source : PTI 6-km long elevated road project in Noida hits roadblock.

A 6-km long elevated project in Noida, connecting East Delhi has hit the roadblock. The construction work has been affected after the flyover project faced design mismatch with a gas pipeline. According to The Times of India, the project has hit the hurdle because of a mismatch in the actual location of a gas pipeline and its position on the Noida Authority's utility map.

The under-construction 6-km long flyover project will pass through sector 18, film city, sector 15A, Noida entry, Mayur Vihar in Delhi. Facing the roadblock, the company building the elevated road will now have to redesign the pile foundation.

In another development and in a bid to end the dependency of keeping data abroad, Uttar Pradesh will get its first data centre in Noida by June 2022. Big companies like Google, Amazon, Facebook, YouTube, and Central Cart will now keep their data in Uttar Pradesh. The data centre is coming up with an investment of around Rs 6,000 crore in Noida.

This data centre park with a capacity of 250 MW will provide direct employment to 2,000 youth. Through this largest data centre in North India, more than 20,000 people are also going to indirectly get employment and business opportunities.

IT companies working in Uttar Pradesh and elsewhere will also get a lot of help in doing their business. It will be the first-of-its-kind data centre park equipped with state-of-the-art technology and facilities. The entire project was conceptualized and implemented during the pandemic. The Hiranandani Group of Mumbai has started construction of a 20-acre data centre.

