New 6-lane highway to cut travel time between Noida-Delhi, UP, Haryana, Delhi-Mumbai expressway

Image Source : @NITIN_GADKARI New highway being built between DND Maharani Bagh to the Junction with the Jaitpur-Pushta Road Section of NH-148NA.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has announced that a new 6-lane access-controlled highway is being developed which will serve as a primary route for traffic flow between Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh and improve connectivity of north and east Delhi with Noida and Ghaziabad.

Taking to Twitter, the Union Minister said, "In the National Capital Territory of Delhi, a new six-lane access-controlled highway is currently being developed from DND Maharani Bagh to the Junction with the Jaitpur-Pushta Road Section of NH-148NA. This highway will serve as a primary route for traffic flow between Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, and will improve the connectivity of North/East Delhi with Noida and Ghaziabad."

"It will also connect with major highways such as Direct Noida-Delhi flyways, Delhi-Meerut, Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP), NH-2 (Delhi-Agra), Delhi Mumbai Expressway, and Jewar airport. In the Delhi region, the section will feature a cross-elevated metro railway line at four locations," he said.

"Additionally, a Vertical Garden has been planned for all piers along the stretch to provide aesthetic and environmental benefits," the Union Minister said.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister @narendramodi, sustainable construction practices are being promoted by using recycled waste materials in the embankment. Specifically, inert materials such as biomining material from municipal solid waste extracted from the Ghazipur and Okhla dumping yards will be utilized in the project," Nitin Gadkari informed.

