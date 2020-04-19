No relaxation of curfew in Punjab till May 3, no special concessions during Ramzan

Image Source : PTI Representational image

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday ruled out any relaxation of the lockdown restrictions in the state, except those needed to ensure free procurement of wheat. Singh will review the situation again on May 3, when the ongoing round of nationwide lockdown comes to an end.

The CM has ordered strict enforcement of the curfew in all districts, with no relaxation or concessions whatsoever even during the Ramzan period beginning this week. He also made it clear that no special curfew passes should be issued to the people on account of Ramzan. The Chief Minister directed the district collectors (DCs) to take firm steps to ensure that there is no crowding at the grocery and other shops selling essentials at this time, and all norms of social distancing are strictly adhered to.

As per 2011 Census, approximately two per cent of the state's population professed Islam.

The Chief Minister took the decision after reviewing the current situation with senior officers from the administration and police department.

The decision assumes significance in the backdrop of various relaxations given by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs for 'non-containment' zones in the country, effective April 20. However, taking into consideration the ground situation, the Chief Minister is of the firm view that there should be no relaxation, except already announced by his government with respect to harvesting and procurement operations, as well as those relating to operations of certain industries/brick kilns and construction activity, which are housing migrant labourers or have them on-site, according to an official spokesperson.

Amid concerns that the hygiene conditions were not up to the mark in the mandis, the Chief Minister has also ordered a health audit of these centres, where 1.85 lakh metric tonnes of wheat is expected to arrive till June, when the procurement will come to an end. This will infuse around Rs 35,000 crore, including the CCL payment of Rs 26,000 crore received from the Centre, into the state economy, thus giving it the much-needed support for fighting the COVID-19 battle effectively.

An official spokesperson said the Chief Minister made it clear that all efforts should be focused, at the moment, on saving lives and on ensuring that the procurement operations are conducted smoothly and in a COVID-free environment. Any decision on the way forward would be taken after May 3, taking into account the situation prevailing then and the report of the Expert Committee set up to formulate the state’s exit strategy. The committee is expected to submit its report this week.

Meanwhile, acting on the directives of the Chief Minister, DCs across the state are issuing separate notifications to maintain strict curfew restrictions in their respective districts.

Also read: Not a single coronavirus case in Goa now, declares CM Pramod Sawant

(Reported by Vicky)

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage