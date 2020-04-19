Not a single coronavirus case in Goa now, declares CM Pramod Sawant

Image Source : PTI Representational image of a policeman patrolling a beach in Goa (file photo)

Goa has become the first Indian state to rid itself of coronavirus, as all of its seven patients who had earlier tested positive have recovered from the infection. The news was revealed by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

"I am delighted to announce that currently there is not a single COVID-19 positive patient. I would like to congratulate the health authorities of the state," Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said in a video message, as reported by news agency Asian News International (ANI).

All the seven patients who had been infected are now doing well and six of them are currently lodged at the Institutional Quarantine Centre, he said, noting that six of the seven people who had been infected had flown in from overseas. The remaining patient tested negative today and will be sent to the quarantine center tomorrow, he said.

Sawant said that the state had been strictly following the lockdown rules, from the sealing of state borders to enforce the restrictions on the movement of people since Jan 22, the day when the Prime Minister announced the 'janata curfew'.

He also revealed in his video message that the state was among the first in the country to have surveyed the whole of population. "I laud the efforts of our survey team," he said.

“I appeal to the people of Goa to extend their cooperation to us till 3rd May, just like they have done till date,” he said.

