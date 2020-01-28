Image Source : INDIA TV Protests at Delhi's Nizamuddin may grow bigger than Shaheen Bagh: Intelligence sources

According to intelligence sources, the protests at Delhi's Nizamuddin area is on the verge of becoming another hotbed of protests. If reports are to be believed, these protests are very likely to grow bigger than the Shaheen Bagh protests and spill over to the roads. The traffic movement on the Noida-Delhi route has also been affected due to the protests. The route that passes through Sarita Vihar, Kalindi Kunj and DND flyway has been majorly affected due to the accumulation of large crowds.

Various barricades have been put up on the Noida-Kalindi Kunj-Sarita Vihar route and the police have been asked to manage smooth traffic in the area.

Round-the-clock protests against the amended Citizenship Act were witnessed at Delhi's Nizamuddin on Sunday.

The protesters were mostly residents from the nearby Nizamuddin Basti. They occupied the footpath outside the Shiv temple close to the Lodhi Road flyover on Lala Lajpat Rai Road.

According to the police, 50 to 60 people gathered outside the temple from 5 pm on Sunday to protest. By late night, the numbers increased to 300-400, and many of them came onto the main road, disrupting traffic.

Also Read | They will enter your houses, rape sisters and daughters: BJP's Parvesh Verma on Shaheen Bagh protest

Also Read | Vote for BJP on Feb 8 to prevent Shaheen Bagh-like incidents: Amit Shah