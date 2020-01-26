Vote for BJP on Feb 8 to prevent Shaheen Bagh-like incidents: Amit Shah

Amit Shah addressing a rally in Delhi on Sunday

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi, as he appealed to the crowd to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Delhi assembly elections to keep “incidents like Shaheen Bagh” from happening again.

“If you help the BJP candidate(s) win on February 8, that will be a vote for national security as well as security of Delhi. We will make Delhi safe and ensure that incidents like Shaheen Bagh not happen again,” Shah said at a rally in Delhi’s Babarpur.

In his next rally at the Patel Nagar assembly seat, the Union Home Minister recounted that the Narendra Modi government’s decision to abrogate Article 370 had been criticised by the opposition parties, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee and Mayawati. “They were scared of their vote-bank,” the senior BJP leader said.

Taking potshots at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Shah questioned why was the Delhi government had not given its sanction to prosecute students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), who had been accused of raising slogans against India on their campus.

The Delhi High Court last month refused to direct the AAP government to grant sanction for prosecution of former JNU students' union president Kanhaiya Kumar in a sedition case.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar had said it cannot pass any direction in this regard and it is for the Delhi government to decide as per existing rules, policy, law and facts of that case on whether to grant approval for prosecution.