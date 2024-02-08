Thursday, February 08, 2024
     
  Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to meet senior BJP leader LK Advani today

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to meet senior BJP leader LK Advani today

After re-joining the NDA, Nitish Kumar on Wednesday met PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: February 08, 2024 10:33 IST
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
Image Source : PTI Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is scheduled to meet senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader LK Advani on Thursday, a day after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda.

Nitish Kumar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday in what was their first meeting after the Janata Dal (United) president dumped the opposition INDIA bloc and joined the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) last month and later reiterated that he will not leave it again.

Nitish Kumar also met Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda and is believed to have discussed a host of governance and political issues related to Bihar. Kumar had taken the oath along with eight ministers, including three each from the BJP and the JD(U), and an expansion of the council of ministers is on the cards. Both parties have to deal with a number of tricky political issues ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, including the distribution of parliamentary seats for contesting the election among them and their smaller allies. The BJP and the JD(U) contested 17 seats each in Bihar during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls while the then Lok Janshakti Party, now divided into two factions, contested on six. The NDA now also includes former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi and former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha.India Tv - Nitish Kumar meets PM Modi

Image Source : PTINitish Kumar meets PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday that BJP stalwart and former deputy prime minister Lal Krishna Advani will be conferred the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award. The Bharat Ratna will be bestowed on Advani in a year of the Ram temple's consecration, which marks a triumphant closure for the BJP of an issue which was thrust into popular consciousness by the veteran leader through his 'Ram Rath Yatra' in 1990.

