Watch | FM Nirmala Sitharaman gets up, offers water to NSDL MD in kind gesture during event in Mumbai

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday garnered praises on social media for offering water to the Managing Director of National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL), Padmaja Chunduru, who was giving a speech during an event in Mumbai.

In the video from the event, Chunduru can be seen addressing a gathering of people. She pauses for a moment asking for water from the hotel staff. In a kind gesture from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who was also attending the event, walked across the stage, approaching the speaker with a water bottle and offering it to her.

The incident took place at an event held in Mumbai to celebrate the silver jubilee of NSDL on Saturday.

Sitharaman also launched, Market ka Eklavya, the NSDL investor awareness programme for students.

A postage stamp and cover commemorating NSDL's 25-year-long journey were also launched at the event.

