NIA searches 30 places in multiple states in terrorist-gangster nexus case

Terrorist-gangster nexus case: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) today (March 12) carried out searches at 30 locations in multiple states in connection with its ongoing probe in the terrorist-gangster nexus case. The raids were being carried out in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

NIA raids 30 locations across 4 states, UT

The raids have been ongoing since morning, with multiple NIA teams conducting a massive operation in close coordination with the concerned state police forces.

The raids were conducted at the premises of suspects linked to the case based on specific inputs obtained following the interrogation of the accused who were earlier held in connection with the case. "NIA is carrying out extensive searches at 30 locations across 4 States of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and UT of Chandigarh in Terrorist-Gangster nexus case," NIA said.

NIA adopted strategies to dismantle terror and mafia networks

On January 6, the agency took a significant step towards dismantling the nexus between terrorists, gangsters, and drug smugglers in the country by attaching four properties owned by members of the notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's organised terror-crime syndicate. In a coordinated operation, NIA teams in Haryana, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh attached three immovable properties and one movable property under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. These properties were identified by the NIA as 'proceeds of terrorism' and were allegedly used for planning terror activities and carrying out serious crimes.

The NIA registered a case against the organised crime syndicate led by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his associates under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in August 2022. During its investigations, the agency uncovered the extensive criminal networks of the gang operating in multiple states across the country. These networks were implicated in various high-profile crimes, including the killings of well-known Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala and religious and social leaders like Pardeep Kumar, as well as engaging in large-scale extortion from businessmen and professionals.

NIA investigations have further revealed that many of these terror conspiracies were masterminded from abroad, including Pakistan and Canada, or by leaders of organised terror syndicates operating from prisons across India.

An NIA spokesperson had earlier stated that as part of its efforts to disrupt and dismantle terror and mafia networks along with their support infrastructure, the agency has implemented various targeted strategies in recent months. These strategies include the attachment and seizure of properties derived from the "proceeds of terrorism."

(With agencies input)

