NIA arrests two absconding Bangladeshi nationals in human trafficking case.

Karnataka news: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two absconding Bangladeshi nationals in the Bangladesh human trafficking case, taking the total arrests to 14. Absconders Mohammed Sajjid Haldar and Idris have been arrested from Karnataka following massive searches conducted by NIA. The duo had been on the run, and were tracked and nabbed on Thursday night (February 22) with the assistance of the Internal Security Division of Karnataka.



NIA, which had busted the racket in November 2023 following nationwide raids, found during investigations that Haldar and Idris had illegally crossed into India via Benapole at the Indo-Bangladesh border. Haldar had set up a Waste Collection and Segregation unit at K Chanasandra in Rama Murthi Nagar, Bengaluru, and had employed other Bangladeshi nationals into his operations.



Investigations have further revealed that Idris had also set up a waste collection and segregation unit at Anadapura, Bengaluru, where he had leased out land and set up tents for more than 20 Bangladeshi families, who were suspected to have been trafficked by him. Investigations to corroborate these details are continuing.



NIA had registered the case (RC-01/2023/NIA/BLR) on November 7, 2023, after receiving credible inputs about certain Karnataka-based persons having linkages with facilitators and traffickers in Assam, Tripura and countries across the border. The linkages had exposed a large network of traffickers engaged in smuggling individuals into India through the Indo-Bangladesh border.

The accused were also found involved in fabricating providing fake Aadhar cards to the victims. NIA, which had earlier arrested and chargesheet.

