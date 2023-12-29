NIA arrests four accused from Tripura in Indo-Bangladesh border human trafficking case

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

New Delhi: Continuing with its crackdown on human traffickers at the Indo-Bangladesh border, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested four more accused involved in illegal infiltration into India via Tripura. Earlier, on November 8, the NIA arrested 29 key operatives following nationwide raids on human trafficking syndicates involved in the case.

Arrests were made in joint operation with Tripura Police

According to the official, the arrests, made in a joint operation with the Tripura Police, were part of the probe into the human trafficking case registered by the federal agency in Guwahati in October.

The agency in a press release said the accused will be brought to Guwahati in Assam after obtaining orders from the court at Tripura's Agartala for their further production before the NIA Special Court in Guwahati.

What NIA investigations revealed?

As per investigations, the accused arrested today were loacted close to the Indo-Bangladesh international border and were linked with the 29 people arrested earlier. "They had been carrying out human trafficking activities at the behest of racketeers belonging to well-organised syndicates active in several districts of the northeastern state of Tripura. The network of syndicates was further connected to operatives based in other parts of India," a spokesperson of the agency said.

The official said investigations have further revealed that the four arrested accused were coordinating with traffickers operating from across the international border to facilitate illegal infiltration of people of Bangladeshi origin into India.

The case was registered by the NIA on October 6 following credible inputs regarding organised human trafficking syndicates operating along the Indo-Bangladesh international border. The NIA had received information about individuals of foreign origin being trafficked illegally to settle them in various parts of India.

"The human trafficking syndicates were found to have linkages with other facilitators and traffickers operating in various parts of the country and across the border. The linkages were identified as part of a larger network engaged in human trafficking activities via the Indo-Bangladesh border," it said.

The accused were also arranging forged Indian identity documents for the individuals trafficked from across the border into India, the NIA investigations have further revealed.

