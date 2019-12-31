Deadline to party on New Year's Eve in Mumbai extended till 5 am, in Bengaluru till 2 am

Representational image

Good news for all the party people who are awaiting their New Year celebrations as metropolis including Mumbai and Bengaluru have extended time limit for restaurants, pubs and other party places to stay open on New Year's eve.

In cities including Mumbai and Bengaluru, party places can remain open till 5 am and 2 am respectively on New Year's eve.

Special late-night trains on New Year's Eve in Mumbai

Special late-night local trains will also be put to service for commuters to travel while BEST will also run special buses on New Year's eve in Mumbai.

The Central Railway (CR) will run four additional suburban services between CSMT-Kalyan and CSMT-Panvel stations after the December 31 midnight for the convenience of New Year revellers.

"These suburban special trains will stop at all stations. Of the four services, two will run on the main line and the rest on the Harbour line," a CR spokesperson said on Monday.

All these locals will depart at 1.30 am from CSMT (Main and Harbour line) for Kalyan and Panvel stations. The Western Railway had announced that it will operate eight special services between Churchgate and Virar stations after the December 31 midnight.

Every year, thousands of people from extended suburbs travel in local trains to ring in the New Year at iconic Gateway of India in south Mumbai.

Restaurants, Pubs, Bars can remain open till 2 am in Bengaluru on New Year's Eve

In Bengaluru, the police department has also made special security arrangements as people will be out to party to welcome the New Year 2020.

Meanwhile, in Delhi, traffic restrictions will be imposed in Connaught place after 8 pm. Vehicles going towards Connaught Place will have to find alternative routes after 8 pm on New Year's eve. Also, post 9 pm, exit at Rajiv Chowk metro station will not be allowed to avoid overcrowding.

