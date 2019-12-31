New Year 2020: No exit from Rajiv Chowk metro station post 9 PM; traffic restrictions placed in Delhi-NCR

Image Source : PTI New Year's eve: Check traffic restrictions in Delhi-NCR, updates by Delhi Metro

New Year is here and people across the world are geared up for celebrations. In the wake of celebrations in the national capital, the Delhi Traffic Police have made elaborate arrangements to ease traffic movement. Traffic police in Noida and Gurgaon have also issued advisories, that should be checked before stepping out. Other than the traffic movement, exit from the Rajiv Chowk metro station would not be allowed post 9 pm today, the DMRC said. Here are the metro, traffic updates for Delhi-NCR.

Delhi Metro updates for New Year's eve

In view of the New Year celebrations, the Delhi Metro have said the exit from Rajiv Chowk metro station will not be allowed after 9 PM onwards. Passengers, however, will be allowed to board metro trains from Rajiv Chowk till the departure of the last train. The decisions have been taken to ease overcrowding, the DMRC said.

Delhi Traffic updates for New Year's eve

Several check posts have been set up to check and control drunk driving. In addition, the Delhi traffic police will also impose restrictions on traffic movement post 8 am in important areas, including at Connaught Place. The restrictions will be applicable to both private and public transport vehicles. The Delhi traffic police have also said there would be limited parking spaces available at Connaught Place. Vehicles parked without authorisation will be towed away and the owners prosecuted, the police have warned.

According to the advisory, no vehicle will be allowed to proceed towards Connaught Place beyond the roundabout of Mandi House, roundabout of Bengali Market, north foot of Ranjit Singh flyover, Minto Road-Deen Dayal Upadhaya Marg crossing, Chelmsford Road near Munje Chowk (New Delhi Railway Station), RK Ashram Marg-Chitragupta Marg Crossing, roundabout Gole Market, roundabout GPO, Patel Chowk, Kasturba Gandhi Road-Ferozshah Road Crossing, Jai Singh Road-Bangla Sahib Lane and the roundabout of Windsor Place.

Parking facilities will be available only at specific locations in the vicinity of Connaught Place such as near Gole Dak Khana, Patel Chowk on Rakab Ganj Road behind AIR, near Mandi House on Copernicus Marg up to Baroda House, near Minto Road on DD Upadhaya Marg and Press Road area, Panchkuian Road on RK Ashram Marg, Chitragupta Road and Basant Road towards Paharganj, KG Marg near Ferozshah Road or KG Marg to ‘C’ Hexagon and near Windsor Place, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) NS Bundela stated in the advisory.

Traffic arrangements have also been made at places having high footfall, including Saket, Greater Kailash, Lajpat Nagar, New Friends Colony, Hauz Khas, Defence Colony, Vasant Vihar, RK Puram, Nehru Place, Dwarka, Palam Air Port, Rajouri Garden Area, Ashok Vihar Area, Model Town Area, Mayur Vihar Area, according to the advisory.

Motorists have been advised to use alternative routes for North- South directions which includes Ring Road from ISBT to Ashram or via Delhi Gate, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Mathura Road to reach Ashram and via vice-versa or via ISBT, Rani Jhansi Marg, Punchkuyan Road, Mandir Marg, Park Street, Mother Teresa Crescent Road and beyond or via Rani Jhansi Marg, Punchkuyan Road, Hanuman Murti and Ring Road, it stated.

Ring Road, Bhairon Road, 'C' Hexagon-India Gate, Akbar Road, Mother Teresa Crescent, round about of RML, Park Street and Shankar Road have been suggested for commuters using east-west directions, officials said.

Strict action shall be taken against drunken driving, stunt biking, speeding, reckless driving, zig-zag and dangerous driving, they added.

Traffic advisory near India Gate

Elaborate traffic arrangements have been made for the New Year celebrations at and around India Gate to ensure smooth regulation of traffic, the Delhi Traffic Police said in an advisory issued on Monday. According to the advisory, in case of heavy pedestrian movement, vehicles may not be allowed to go through C-Hexagon, India Gate area and will be diverted from MLNP roundabout, Sunheri Masjid roundabout, Janpath roundabout, Rajpath Rafi Marg, Windsor Place roundabout, Rajindra Prasad Road roundabout, KG Marg, Ferozeshah road, Mandi House roundabout, Mathura Road - Purana Qila road, Mathura Road - Sher Shah road, Zakir Hussain marg and Pandara road.

Visitors have been advised to use public transport as there is an acute shortage of parking space at India Gate, it stated.

In view of large gathering expected at the Delhi zoo resulting in congestion on Mathura Road, public and motorists have been advised to avoid Bhairon Road, Mathura Road between Hazrat Nizamuddin and Pragati Maidan, according to the advisory.

Gurgaon traffic updates for New Year's Eve

Gurgaon traffic police on Monday issued a traffic advisory urging motorists to park their vehicles only in designated areas and not on the roads.

"We have advised commuters visiting various markets and malls on New Year's Eve on Tuesday. Commuters are also advised to park their vehicles at the designated parking spots only. Parking on the roads will be strictly prohibited and vehicles parked on the road will be towed away by Gurgaon traffic police", DCP (Traffic) Himanshu Garg said.

To create awareness among commuters and city residents, a detailed advisory with a colour-coded map for commuters visiting Sector 29 market has been issued separately that is also available on Gurgaon Police's Twitter and Facebook pages.

For Sector 29, both sides of the carriageway from Sector-29 red light near Machan restaurant to Crown Plaza Chowk and Leisure Valley Road from Crown Plaza Chowk to Leisure Valley Park T Point will remain closed for vehicular traffic.

The carriageway from Sector 29 red light (near Machan restaurant) to the intersection near Kingdom of Dreams shall operate as a one-way road. The traffic police also advised commuters intending to go towards Sector-29 market from NH-48 to follow the blue line and park their vehicle in the designated parking area.

"Commuters coming from Signature Tower to Sector-29 market are requested to follow the yellow line, take a left from Lemon Tree Hotel and go straight towards the parking area", the official said.

Commuters coming from MG Road are requested to follow the green line, take a right after IFFCO Chowk metro station and go straight towards the parking area, he added.

Leisure Valley Ground has been designated as the parking area. Vehicles parked elsewhere are liable to be towed away, the DCP said. "Road closures will also be reflected on Google Maps. Our traffic officials will be on the spot to facilitate the traffic", Garg added.

The advisory stated that police teams will be deployed at various points in Gurgaon to check for cases of drunken driving.

"The penalty for drunken driving as per the amended Motor Vehicles Act is Rs 10,000 and the driving licence is liable to be suspended for three months. Commuters are advised not to drive vehicles in an intoxicated state for their own safety", he informed.

Gurgaon is a favourite destination for party lovers on New Year's Eve as thousands of people from the Delhi-NCR region head there for celebrations.

Noida traffic updates for New Year's Eve

Multiple routes leading to and fro Sector 18 will remain diverted from 4 pm on Tuesday till 2 am on Wednesday, the Noida Traffic Police said. The Kalindi Kunj road that connects Noida and Delhi will remain out of bounds for commuters for a straight 17th day, the traffic police said on Monday. Security has been beefed up in the area and the police have strongly cautioned people against drunk driving in an advisory for the New Year's eve.

Certain sections near the Sector 18 Metro station have been made 'no parking zones' and the police have asked people to avoid violation of the law, according to the advisory.

Police have also requested the people to use the multi-level parking in Sector 18 instead of leaving their cars along the roads.

“Breath analyser test will be carried out and penalty issued to those driving vehicles after consuming more than 30 milligram of alcohol,” the traffic police said.

