Nawab Malik claims nexus between Devendra Fadnavis and drug peddler, tweets pics | LIVE Updates

NCP leader and senior Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik has claimed that Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede was the kingpin of the drugs racket running in Mumbai. Addressing the media here today morning, Malik claimed that former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis was behind the transfer of Sameer Wankhede to the NCB.

"Sameer Wankhede is the kingpin who is running a drug racket in Mumbai...He was appointed by (Devendra) Fadnavis," Malik said.

Malik also posted a photo of alleged drug peddler Jaideep Rana with Amruta Fadnavis (wife of Devendra Fadnavis) and said that he has links with the former Chief Minister.

"One Jaydeep Rana currently in jail in connection with a drug trafficking case has relations with former CM Devendra Fadnavis. He was the financial head of the famous River song by former CM's wife Amrita Fadnavis," he said, adding that the drug business in the state grew under Fadnavis' tenure between November 2014 and October 2018.

Malik also stood by his claims that Sameer Wankhede was a Muslim by birth and had produced a bogus certificate to get a government job.

For the past several days, Malik has been targeting Wankhede, who had led a raid on a cruise ship in Mumbai earlier this month during which drugs were recovered. The minister has repeatedly claimed that the entire operation on the cruise ship on October 2, during which actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was held among others, was "fake". Wankhede had earlier refuted the minister's allegations against him.

