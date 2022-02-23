Follow us on Image Source : PTI In Nawab Malik's arrest, what is Dawood Ibrahim's link?

Highlights Nawab Malik's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) came after a line of questioning.

Malik's alleged links to some property deals with those convicted for the Mumbai blasts.

ED had earlier conducted multiple raids besides filing cases against the underworld.

NCP leader Nawab Malik's arrest has been drawing several responses, including his own where he said, 'Main Jhukega Nahi'. His arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) came after a line of questioning regarding money laundering that also involves Dawood Ibrahim. Malik's alleged links to some property deals with those convicted for the Mumbai blasts are said to be under the radar of the federal probe agency and hence his questioning was necessitated, reported news agency PTI.

But how is Dawood Ibrahim related to the money laundering case Malik got arrested for? Here's all you need to know:

A few days back on February 15, the ED had conducted multiple raids besides filing cases against the underworld. The searches were conducted at 10 locations, including premises linked to 1993 Mumbai blasts mastermind Dawood Ibrahim's late sister Haseena Parkar, brother Iqbal Kaskar and Salim Qureshi alias Salim Fruit, brother-in-law of gangster Chhota Shakeel. In one such raid, Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar was arrested by the ED. Evidence showed that there were transactions between Nawab Malik and associates of Dawood Ibrahim. After this, ED searched the premises of Nawab Malik and later called him in for questioning earlier today at around 8 AM. He was questioned for about six hours at the ED office in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area. The ED case is based on an FIR filed recently by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on February 3, against Ibrahim and others apart from its independent intelligence.

Upon his arrest, Nawab Malik raised a clenched fist, smiled, and waved towards the waiting media personnel before he was taken away for a medical checkup by agency officials in a vehicle escorted by CRPF personnel and local police.

