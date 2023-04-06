Navjot Singh Sidhu calls Rahul Gandhi his 'mentor', Priyanka Gandhi Vadra 'guide', tweets photo

Follow us on Image Source : @SHERRYONTOPP Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was released from prison on Saturday after spending nearly 10 months in Patiala jail in a 1988 road rage case, met Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in New Delhi on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, Navjot Singh Sidhu shared a photo with Rahul and Priyanka saying, "Met my Mentor Rahul ji and Friend, Philosopher, Guide Priyanka ji in New Delhi Today."

"You can jail me, intimidate me, block all my financial accounts but my commitment for Punjab and my leaders will neither flinch nor back an inch," Sidhu said.

Earlier on Saturday, Sidhu slammed the Centre, alleging that democracy is in chains and institutions have turned slaves in the country. He also claimed that a conspiracy is being hatched to impose the President's Rule in Punjab.

The former Punjab Congress president described Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann as "akhbari mukhmantri" for giving big ads in papers and criticised his government over law and order and poll promises.

He slammed the AAP government for allegedly trying to delay his release from the Patiala jail by a few hours, claiming that it was “scared so much it does not want to listen to the truth.”

Accompanied by his son Karan, Sidhu reached his Patiala residence where his wife Navjot Kaur, who has been diagnosed with cancer, stood on the house's roof from where she showered flower petals.

While Sidhu's close confidants, including former Punjab Congress chief Lal Singh, former MLA Navtej Singh Cheema, were present, some of the prominent faces like the current state party president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring were not seen.

Warring, however, said in a tweet, "Welcome Sardar Navjot Singh Sidhu Ji @sherryontopp. Look forward to meeting you soon as you resume public life in service of all Punjabis."

Sidhu (59) was sent to prison in May 2022 after being sentenced to one-year rigorous imprisonment by the Supreme Court over the death of Gurnam Singh, 65.

