'Hurt by his very wrong decision': AK Antony on son Anil joining BJP

Congress leader and former Defence Minister AK Antony on Thursday said that he's been hurt by his son who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying that it's a very wrong decision.
"Anil’s decision to join BJP has hurt me. It is a very wrong decision. India’s base is unity and religious harmony. After 2014, Modi government came to power, they’re systematically diluting diversity and secularism. BJP believes only in uniformity, they’re destroying the constitutional values of the country," Antony said.
More to follow
ALSO READ | 'Many Cong leaders working for one family': Anil Antony, son of Congress leader AK Antony, joins BJP
ALSO READ | Centre's intention was to get Budget Session washed out: Mallikarjun Kharge