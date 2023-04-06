'Hurt by his very wrong decision': AK Antony on son Anil joining BJP

Follow us on Image Source : ANI AK Antony, father of Anil Antony who joined BJP

Congress leader and former Defence Minister AK Antony on Thursday said that he's been hurt by his son who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying that it's a very wrong decision.

"Anil’s decision to join BJP has hurt me. It is a very wrong decision. India’s base is unity and religious harmony. After 2014, Modi government came to power, they’re systematically diluting diversity and secularism. BJP believes only in uniformity, they’re destroying the constitutional values of the country," Antony said.

