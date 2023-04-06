Thursday, April 06, 2023
     
'Hurt by his very wrong decision': AK Antony on son Anil joining BJP

Congress leader and former Defence Minister AK Antony on Thursday said that he's been hurt by his son who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying that it's a very wrong decision.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: April 06, 2023 18:08 IST
AK Antony, father of Anil Antony who joined BJP
Image Source : ANI AK Antony, father of Anil Antony who joined BJP

"Anil’s decision to join BJP has hurt me. It is a very wrong decision. India’s base is unity and religious harmony. After 2014, Modi government came to power, they’re systematically diluting diversity and secularism. BJP believes only in uniformity, they’re destroying the constitutional values of the country," Antony said.

