'The way Lord Hanuman discovered strength, we did it in 2014': EAM Dr S Jaishankar | WATCH

The way Lord Hanuman discovered its strength and then performed infinite feet, I think we discovered our strength in 2014, said EAM S Jaishankar.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari New Delhi Updated on: April 06, 2023 20:05 IST
Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said that we discovered our strength in 2014 and have kept discovering it since then. The minister made this statement while speaking to news agency ANI on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

"...the way Lord Hanuman discovered its strength and then performed infinite feet, I think we discovered our strenght in 2014 and have kept discovering it since then," EAM Jaishankar said. 

