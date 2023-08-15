Tuesday, August 15, 2023
     
'Whole world is facing inflation, India too facing same, but will...': PM Modi vows to minimise inflation soon

The PM acknowledged that the country has been facing inflation but added that his government is working hard to minimise the burden of sky-rocketing prices.

August 15, 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation on the 77th Independence Day from the ramparts of the Red Fort, acknowledged that the country has been facing inflation but added that his government is working hard to minimise the burden of sky-rocketing prices.

According to official data released on Monday, retail inflation jumped to a 15-month high of 7.44 per cent in July as prices of vegetables and other food items spiked.  The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation was at 4.87 in June and 6.71 per cent in July 2022. Previously, high inflation was recorded at 7.79 per cent in April 2022.

However, the Prime Minister, during his 93-minute speech, assured the countrymen to minimise the prices of commodities very soon. "The whole world has been facing the burnt of inflation and India too is sailing on the same boat. However, our government has taken multiple initiatives to control inflation in the country and our effort in this direction will continue," he said.

 

 

This is a breaking story. More details to follow.

