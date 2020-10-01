Maha govt seriously thinking to resume Mumbai local train services for all from Oct 15: Aaditya Thackeray

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Maharashtra government seriously thinking to resume Mumbai local train services.

The Maharashtra government is seriously thinking about resuming local train services for all from October 15, said Aaditya Thackeray, MLA from Mumbai's Worli. In a report by Mumbai Mirror, Aaditya Thackeray according to Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana said that the Maharashtra government plans to resume local train services from October 15, during an interaction to a news channel.

According to Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana, Aaditya Thackeray said, however, the decision on whether to resume services will be taken after ensuring all coronavirus related safety protocols are followed.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Maharashtra Government extended coronavirus-induced lockdown till October 31, but also said that hotels, restaurants and bars will be allowed to operate from October 5 with restricted capacity.

All the trains originating and ending the journey within the state will be restarted with immediate effect subject to health protocols for COVID-19, the latest guidelines said.

Hotels, food courts, restaurants and bars can operate from October 5 with capacity not exceeding 50 percent or as prescribed by local authorities.

A separate Standard Operating Procedure will be issued by the tourism department for precautions to be taken while operating these establishments, an official release said.

All industrial and manufacturing units producing non-essential items will be allowed to operate in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

The Railways will increase the frequency of local trains in the MMR. Local trains in Pune region will restart with protocols and procedures adopted in the MMR.

Dabbawallahs of tiffin carriers in MMR will be allowed to travel by local trains after procuring QR code passes from the Mumbai police commissioner's office.

There shall be free movement of oxygen carrying vehicles within and out of the state without any restrictions of time.

Schools, colleges and other educational and coaching institutions will remained closed.

Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theaters in malls and market places, auditoriums, assembly halls will continue to remain closed.

Social, political,sports, entertainment, academic, cultural and religious events and other large congregations will remain prohibited, the guidelines said.

(With inputs from PTI)

