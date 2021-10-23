Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE Updates: Ananya Panday, Aryan Khan's chats misinterpreted by NCB, claim lawyers

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Ananya Panday, Aryan Khan

Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE Updates | With multiple raids across Mumbai, interrogations and arrests, the Narcotics Control Bureau is probing the cruise ship drugs case. Bollywood actress Ananya Panday was summoned by the NCB in Mumbai for the second consecutive day on Friday (October 23) and was questioned for nearly four hours in connection with her alleged WhatsApp chats with Aryan Khan, son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who was arrested in a drugs case earlier this month. Ananya Panday has been again called by the NCB on Monday.

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan in his plea in the Bombay High Court seeking bail has said the NCB was "misinterpreting" his WhatsApp chats to implicate him in the case of seizure of banned drugs aboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast earlier this month. Currently lodged in Arthur Road Jail, he has moved the HC after a special court rejected his application for bail. Along with him, his friend Arbaaz Merchant and fashion model Munmun Dhamecha are also in judicial custody till Oct 30. The HC will hear their bail plea on October 26.

Stay tuned to this space for Aryan Khan and Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE updates:

