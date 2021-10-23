Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE Updates: Ananya Panday, Aryan Khan's chats misinterpreted by NCB, claim lawyers

Saturday, October 23, 2021
     
The NCB is probing the case of seizure of banned drugs aboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. With Aryan Khan in judicial custody, the investigating agency is questioning actress Ananya Panday about her alleged WhatsApp chats with the former in the drugs related case. 

New Delhi Published on: October 23, 2021 8:51 IST
Ananya Panday, Aryan Khan

Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE Updates | With multiple raids across Mumbai, interrogations and arrests, the Narcotics Control Bureau is probing the cruise ship drugs case. Bollywood actress Ananya Panday was summoned by the NCB in Mumbai for the second consecutive day on Friday (October 23) and was questioned for nearly four hours in connection with her alleged WhatsApp chats with Aryan Khan, son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who was arrested in a drugs case earlier this month. Ananya Panday has been again called by the NCB on Monday.

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan in his plea in the Bombay High Court seeking bail has said the NCB was "misinterpreting" his WhatsApp chats to implicate him in the case of seizure of banned drugs aboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast earlier this month. Currently lodged in Arthur Road Jail, he has moved the HC after a special court rejected his application for bail. Along with him, his friend Arbaaz Merchant and fashion model Munmun Dhamecha are also in judicial custody till Oct 30. The HC will hear their bail plea on October 26.

 

Stay tuned to this space for Aryan Khan and Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE updates:

 

 

  • Oct 23, 2021 9:02 AM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    So far, the anti-drugs agency has arrested as many as 20 people in connection with the case of seizure of banned drugs aboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast earlier this month.

     

  • Oct 23, 2021 8:59 AM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Ananya denies supplying drugs to Aryan

    As per the NCB sources, Ananya denied the allegation of supplying drugs to Aryan Khan, who is an accused in the case, and said that she has never consumed the drugs. "The chats recovered from Aryan Khan's mobile phone reveal that in the year 2018-19, she helped supply drugs to Aryan thrice by providing him the numbers of drug dealers," NCB sources told ANI. "Ananya denied the supply related talks in the chat conversation and told the NCB officials that she has never consumed or supplied the drugs," they added.

  • Oct 23, 2021 8:56 AM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Ananya Panday grilled by NCB

    Bollywood actor Ananya Panday appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau in Mumbai for the second straight day on Friday and was questioned for nearly four hours in connection with her alleged WhatsApp chats with Aryan Khan, son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, arrested in a drugs case. Ananya Panday has been again called by the NCB on Monday. 

    Her actor-father Chunky Panday accompanied her to the NCB office as he had done on Thursday when she was questioned for the first time over chats linked to the case which relates to alleged seizure of banned drugs from a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast early this month.

  • Oct 23, 2021 8:52 AM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Aryan Khan's bail plea

    Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, in his plea in the Bombay High Court seeking bail, has said the NCB was "misinterpreting" his WhatsApp chats to implicate him in the case of seizure of banned drugs aboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast earlier this month. Aryan Khan, currently in jail, on Wednesday moved the HC after a special court rejected his application for bail. The HC will hear his bail plea on October 26.

    The 23-year-old claimed no contraband was recovered from him after the NCB raided the ship and maintained he has no connection with any of the other accused in the case except Arbaaz Merchant and Aachit Kumar.

     

