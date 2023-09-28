Mob tries to attack Manipur CM N Biren Singh’s ancestral house, security forces foil attempt

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Manipur CM N Biren Singh

Manipur: The protests have once again snowballed in Manipur over the death of two youths. A mob tried to attack the ancestral house of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday night and fortunately, security forces foiled the attempt. Singh, however, does not live there and he stays in his official residence.

“There was an attempt to attack the chief minister’s ancestral house at Heingang locality in Imphal. Security forces stopped the mob around 100 metres away from the house,” a police officer said. Nobody stays in the house now though it is highly guarded, the officer said.

Protests erupted in state

Violent protests by students over the death of two youths in Manipur rocked the state capital on Tuesday and Wednesday. A mob also vandalised the deputy commissioner's office in Imphal West district and torched two four-wheelers in the early hours of Thursday.

After images of the bodies of two youths who went missing in July went viral on social media, a fresh bout of violence erupted in the Northeastern state - this time driven by students.

Last night, the protesters clashed with security personnel in Uripok, Yaiskul, Sagolband and Tera areas, prompting the forces to fire several rounds of tear gas shells to control the situation, officials said. The protesters blocked roads with burning tyres, boulders and iron pipes to prevent the security forces from entering residential areas, they said.

