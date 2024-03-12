Manohar Lal Khattar likely to resign as Haryana CM, Nayab Saini or Sanjay Bhatia may replace him

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Manohar Lal Khattar

Breaking: Manohar Lal Khattar is likely to resign as Haryana Chief Minister on Tuesday (today), sources said. According to reports, Nayab Saini or Sanjay Bhatia may replace him. The Khattar-Cabinet is likely to give a collective resignation today. Sources also said that Khattar may be fielded from Karna in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

CM Khattar calls MLAs meeting

Amid the ongoing tension between BJP and JJP in Haryana government, CM Manohar Lal Khattar has called a meeting of BJP and government-backed independent MLAs. CM has called BJP and government supported independent MLAs at Haryana residence at 11:30 am today. According to the information, in this meeting BJP can make a strategy on the formula of forming the government with the support of independent MLAs.

Dushyant also called a meeting of MLAs

Interestingly, amidst the ongoing tension in Haryana politics, Dushyant Chautala has also called a meeting of party MLAs in Delhi at around 11 am. It is believed that Dushyant can take some big decision in this meeting. According to information received from sources, JJP wants to field its candidates from Hisar and Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha seats. Current MP from Hisar, Brijendra Singh, left BJP and joined Congress on Sunday.