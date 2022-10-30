Sunday, October 30, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. PM Modi to address 94th edition of Mann Ki Baat today

PM Modi to address 94th edition of Mann Ki Baat today

Mann Ki Baat: The radio programme was started on October 3, 2014.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Updated on: October 30, 2022 10:33 IST
Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi address, Mann Ki Baat 94th edition, mann ki baat radio programme, prime minist
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). PM Modi to address 94th edition of Mann Ki Baat today.

Highlights

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his thoughts with people of India today
  • This will be the 94th episode of the monthly radio programme.
  • PM Modi earlier invited people to share ideas, suggestions for Mann Ki Baat

Mann Ki Baat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his thoughts with the people of the country in his Mann Ki Baat programme on All India Radio at 11:00 am on Sunday (October 30). 

This will be the 94th episode of the monthly radio programme.

Earlier this month, PM Modi invited people to share ideas and suggestions for his Mann Ki Baat program to be aired on October 30. 

The Prime Minister had tweeted asking people to send their ideas and inputs for the upcoming Mann Ki Baat programme on October 30.

He asked people to write on MyGov or NaMo app or record a message by dialling 1800-11-7800, sending their suggestions on the topics or issues they want the Prime Minister to speak about in the upcoming 'Mann Ki Baat' episode. 

The phone lines were open till October 28.

Mann Ki Baat can be heard on All India Radio. It will also be telecast on Doordarshan. You can also listen to this program by visiting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Facebook page. Apart from this, updates will also be available on the Twitter handle of All India Radio and PMO.

ALSO READ: PM Modi to lay foundation stone of C-295 transport aircraft manufacturing unit in Vadodara today

ALSO READ: 'Everyone's life should be illuminated': PM Modi greets nation on Chhath puja

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News