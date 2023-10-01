Manipur violence: Internet ban extended till October 6 in affected areas

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Manipur violence affected areas

Manipur violence: The authorities have extended the ban on the internet in the violence-affected areas of Manipur for another five days. The internet ban in Manipur which was supposed to end on October 1, has now been extended till October 6 (Friday).

The official statement cited cases of mob violence for the decision. “There are still reports of incidents of violence like confrontation of the public with security forces, trying to mob elected member's residences, civil protests in front of police stations" the report mentioned.

Earlier in the day, four people were arrested by CBI in connection with the kidnapping and killing of two Manipuri youths, and the government will ensure the maximum punishment for them, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said here on Sunday.

The four, including the wife of the main accused, were taken “outside the state” by a special flight, Singh said.

Officials of the chief minister’s secretariat said two minor girls, aged 11 and 9 years, were detained in connection with the case but they were released later. The two are daughters of the main accused.

To protest against the arrests and demand their release, several tribal organisations based in Churachandpur called for bandhs of varied duration from Monday.

The killing of the two youths - Phijam Hemanjit, a 20-year-old man and Hijam Linthoingambi a girl of 17 years of age - had gone missing on July 6. Photos of their bodies surfaced on September 25 leading to violent protests mainly by students.

“The CBI arrested four people from Henglep area of Churachandpur district for the murder of the two youths. They were outside the state by a special flight,” the chief minister told a press conference.

He, however, did not disclose where the four accused had been taken.

