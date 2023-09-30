Manipur: NIA arrests second accused Seiminlun Gangte in transnational conspiracy case

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Manipur: The Manipur police and National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a joint operation arrested Seiminlun Gangte in a case related to a transnational conspiracy by Myanmar and Bangladesh-based leadership of terror outfits to wage war against the government of India by exploiting the ongoing ethnic unrest in Manipur.

Seiminlun Gangte was the second accused arrested in the case in the past nine days. A case was registered suo motu on July 19, a spokesperson of the anti-terror agency said.

He further added that accused has been brought to Delhi and will be produced before the jurisdictional court.

The Manipur Police arrested Gangte in Churachandpur and handed him over to the NIA.

"Investigation into the case revealed that Myanmar and Bangladesh-based militant groups have entered into a conspiracy with a section of militant leaders in India to indulge in incidents of violence with an intention to drive a wedge between different ethnic groups and to wage war against the Government of India," an official said.

"For this purpose, the aforementioned leadership have been providing funds to procure arms, ammunition and other types of terrorist hardware which are being sourced both from across the border and from other terrorist outfits active in the northeastern states to stoke the current ethnic strife in Manipur," the spokesperson said.

On September 22, the NIA arrested Moirangthem Anand Singh from Manipur in connection with the case.

