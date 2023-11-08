Manipur violence: Nine, including two cops, injured as fresh bout of firing hits strife-torn Kangpokpi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Army jawans stand guard in violence-hit Manipur.

Manipur violence: As Manipur has been reeling under ethnic violence for the last few months, another incident of firing was reported from Kangpokpi district on Tuesday. At least nine people, including two Manipur police personnel and a woman, sustained bullet injuries after unidentified men fired on them at Kangchup foothills in Kangpokpi district.

According to eyewitnesses, alarmed over the presence of five unidentified individuals from another community who had wandered into the Meitei area, several people including Phayeng women, went to the Kangchup hillside to find out about them. However, as soon as they reached, they were attacked by suspected militants from the hills, they said. They further stated that there was a fierce gunfight after village volunteers and security personnel hurried to the spot.

What did the police say?

"Though firing has stopped at Kangchup area, additional security personnel have been deployed in the area to cool things down," police said. So far, seven people have been admitted to RIMS while two have been admitted to Raj Medicity in Imphal.

Meanwhile, four persons who had strayed into the Meitei area are missing while one has been found by security forces in a critically injured condition, police said. Security personnel are conducting operations to trace the four missing persons.

Another firing incident

In another firing incident, armed men attacked Koutruk in Imphal West district, police said, adding that details were awaited. Meanwhile, tension continues to grip Imphal valley after two teenagers went missing on Sunday afternoon (November 5) from Sekmai area near Kangpokpi district. Police have recovered the phones of the missing teens wrapped in a black polythene packet from an oil pump in Senapati district.

Manipur violence

It should be mentioned here that Manipur has remained plagued by recurring bouts of violence since ethnic clashes first erupted in May. More than 180 people have been killed since then.

The clashes have occurred over a number of grievances that both sides have against the other, however, the flashpoint of the crisis has been a move to give Meiteis Scheduled Tribe status, which has since been rolled back and an attempt to turf out tribals living in protected forest areas.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mainly in the hill districts.

