Manipur: Person who shot viral video arrested, mobile phone recovered, say govt sources

Women protest against the recent videos showing two women being paraded naked by a mob in violence-hit Manipur.

Manipur women paraded naked incident: The mobile phone from which Manipur viral video showing women being paraded naked, molested was shot has been recovered and the person who shot the video is arrested, top government sources informed on Thursday.

The viral video is of May 4 after clashes between two ethnic tribes -- Meitei and Kuki had erupted in the state.

In another development to the case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will now probe the viral video case, the Ministry of Home Affairs informed on Thursday.

According to reports, the trials will be conducted in neibhouring state Assam.

More to follow...

