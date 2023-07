Follow us on Image Source : PTI Women stage a protest over sexual violence against females in Manipur.

Manipur women naked paraded incident: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will handover to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) the Manipur viral video case in which women were seen being paraded naked, molested and allegedly gangraped.

The video which had gone viral was of May 3 after violence between two ethnic tribes Meitei and Kuki erupted in the state.

According to reports, the trials will be held outside the state.

