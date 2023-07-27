​Mamata alleges BJP planning to create disturbances in West Bengal before 2024 polls

Follow us on Image Source : PTI CM Mamata Banerjee attacks BJP in West Bengal Assembly

Mamata's claims: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday (July 27) alleged that the BJP was planning to create disturbances in West Bengal in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls by dividing people with an aim to show the state in a bad light.

Speaking at the state Assembly session, Mamata claimed to have information that the BJP’s planning was chalked out during a recent meeting held in the national capital with senior leaders of the party's state unit.

She claimed that the saffron party has also planned to fund "any party that can divide the votes of the Trinamool Congress".

"I have information regarding the BJP meeting in the national capital. I will not name those present in it. They are planning to divide society on the basis of religion and caste. They are planning to highlight alleged crimes against women and weaker sections including SCs, STs, and Rajbangshis so that the state can be shown in bad light," she said.

BJP's resolution

The state Assembly held discussions today on a resolution brought by the opposition BJP on the panchayat polls violence which claimed several lives, and the law and order situation in the state.

Leader of the Opposition in the assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, introduced the motion which was allowed by Speaker Biman Banerjee.

However, the BJP members staged a walkout waving black cloths after the Chief Minister began speaking on the motion and mentioned power cuts at a counting booth in the Nandigram seat during the 2021 assembly elections.

She had lost to Suvendu Adhikari in the Nandigram seat in the Assembly polls.

(With PTI inputs)

