Manipur: One miscreant killed, others injured as security forces thwart attempt to loot weapons

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Security personnel patrol a violence-hit area in Manipur.

One miscreant was killed while several others were injured after security forces thwarted an attempt to loot weapons from the India Reserve Battalion at Khangabok in Thoubal district of Manipur.

Additional columns of Rapid Action Force and Assam Rifles were also mobilised to beef up the strength in the area. While mobs had put up road blocks at multiple locations to prevent movement of reinforcements, security forces columns were able to push their way through the mobs to reinforce the IRB battalion. In the process, one Assam Rifles person sustained bullet injury in the leg while miscreants also torched one vehicle of Assam Rifles.

The situation now is under control and being closely monitored to respond to any contingency.

ALSO READ | Terrorists arrested by UP ATS wanted to form big factory of terror, reveals officials | EXCLUSIVE

Latest India News