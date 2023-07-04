Tuesday, July 04, 2023
     
Manipur: One miscreant killed, others injured as security forces thwart attempt to loot weapons

Security forces in Manipur thwarted an attempt by miscreants to loot weapons from the India Reserve Battalion at Khangabok in Thoubal district of Manipur.

Reported By : Manish Prasad Edited By : Shashwat Bhandari
New Delhi
Updated on: July 04, 2023 21:36 IST
Security personnel patrol a violence-hit area in Manipur.
Image Source : PTI Security personnel patrol a violence-hit area in Manipur.

One miscreant was killed while several others were injured after security forces thwarted an attempt to loot weapons from the India Reserve Battalion at Khangabok in Thoubal district of Manipur.

Additional columns of Rapid Action Force and Assam Rifles were also mobilised to beef up the strength in the area. While mobs had put up road blocks at multiple locations to prevent movement of reinforcements, security forces columns were able to push their way through the mobs to reinforce the IRB battalion. In the process, one Assam Rifles person sustained bullet injury in the leg while miscreants also torched one vehicle of Assam Rifles. 

The situation now is under control and being closely monitored to respond to any contingency.

