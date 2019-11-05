Manipur: IED blast at Thangal Bazar in Imphal; 4 policemen, 1 civilian injured

At least 4 policemen and 1 civilian were injured in an IED (Improvised explosive device) blast at Thangal Bazar in Manipur’s capital Imphal, reported news agency ANI. All the injured have been taken to hospital. The blast occurred at Thangal Bazaar at 9.30 am.

Among those injured were additional superintendent of police (Operations) of Imphal West district, one sub- inspector (SI), two assistant SIs and a rifleman, a police officer said. A civilian was injured in the blast that also caused damage to some vehicles, he said.

Manipur: 4 policemen and 1 civilian injured in an IED (Improvised explosive device) blast at Thangal Bazar in Imphal. Injured have been taken to hospital. pic.twitter.com/MEg2jCdA2A — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2019

The injured persons were rushed to a private hospital, the officer said, adding that the blast site has been cordoned off. Tuesday's blast is the second in four days in Imphal. The police have registered the case and are looking for the attackers.

On November 2, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast triggered by unidentified persons at Telipati area in Imphal East district injured three BSF jawans.