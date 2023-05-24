Manipur crisis: 3 incidents of fresh violence reported in Kadangband of Imphal West district | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Fresh violence reported in Kadangband of Imphal West district in Manipur.

Manipur crisis : Three incidents of fresh violence have been reported today (May 24) in Kadangband of Imphal West district, officials said. Security was tightened in the area after the violence, the officials added.

While talking to the media, Manipur Security Advisor Kuldeep Singh said, "Today at around 1.30 am, there was firing from the upper hill of Singda Kadangband by some suspected armed miscreants."

"One person received bullet injury on his right little finger and right thigh. He has been evacuated to RIMS Hospital for treatment. BSF and one Section of MR rushed to the spot and conducted an operation and dominated the area," he added.

Similar incident reported on Monday:

Manipur which has witnessed brutal ethnic clashes between two communities, once again saw violent incidents worsening law and order situation in the hilly state in the northeast region. In the fresh round of violence, two houses were torched by a mob in the Imphal East district after two armed miscreants forced people to shut their shops on Monday.

However, no casualty was reported due to the arson. The mob also beat up one of the miscreants while the other managed to flee. The two were taken into custody. According to the police, the Army and the paramilitary personnel have been rushed to the spot and controlled the situation. Armymen used force and fired teargas shells to disperse the mob resulting in minor injuries to a few people.

Subsequently, the state government has shortened the curfew relaxation. The curfew is to remain in place from 6 am to 2 pm which was earlier from 6 am to 4 pm. Locals protested by burning tyres on the road following the fresh violence. The state government issued a fresh notification extending the suspension of internet services in the state for another five days till May 26.

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ: Prices of essential items rise in crisis-hit Manipur | Here are full details

ALSO READ: Manipur: Two houses torched in fresh violence; suspension of internet services extended

Latest India News