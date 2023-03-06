Manik Saha to serve as Tripura chief minister for second time, decides BJP

Manik Saha, the incumbent Tripura chief minister, has been named by the state BJP Legislative party to serve his second term as CM, PTI quoted a BJP official.
Saha is likely to meet Tripura Governor today to claim government formation.
