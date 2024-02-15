Thursday, February 15, 2024
     
  4. Mamata Banerjee likely to visit Punjab on Feb 21, to meet Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann

Mamata Banerjee likely to visit Punjab on Feb 21, to meet Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann

The possible meeting of the trio - Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann (Member of I.N.D.I.A bloc) is coming amid farmers' protests and seat-sharing talks. The key members of the opposition bloc - Mamata and Kejriwal - accused Congress of demanding more seats than they offered it.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: February 15, 2024 9:47 IST
Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee (File)
Image Source : X/AAP Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee (File)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to visit Punjab on February 21 amid farmers protests against the Central government. The TMC chief is expected to offer prayers at the Golden Temple. According to the sources, she may meet her Delhi and Punjab counterparts - Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann - respectively.

"The chief minister is likely to visit Punjab on February 21. During her visit, she will offer prayers at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. There is a high possibility of her meeting, the Delhi Chief Minister and Punjab Chief Minister during this visit," the senior official said.

The timing of her meeting with the top Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders is considered crucial in the backdrop of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections and the formation of an opposition coalition. AAP and TMC - both member of I.N.D.I.A bloc - grew bitter relation with Congress on seat-sharing in the last couple of days.

The possible visit of West Bengal chief minister to Punjab comes at a time when farmers are demanding minimum support price for their crops.

Banerjee has already extended her support to the farmers and condemned the attack on protesting farmers when they were trying to march to New Delhi.

(With PTI inputs)

