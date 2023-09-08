Mallikarjun Kharge not invited for G20 dinner to be hosted by President: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has not been invited so far for the dinner that will be host by President of India for G20 summit on Saturday., sources said.

Till now invitations have been sent out to former PMs Manmohan Singh, HD Deve Gowda and all chief ministers, including those from Opposition-governed states. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, along with other chief ministers of the INDIA bloc, including Tamil Nadu's MK Stalin, West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee, Jharkhand's Hemant Soren, Punjab's Bhagwant Mann, and Delhi's Arvind Kejriwal, will also attend the G20 banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan recently shared on X a G20 dinner invitation from President Murmu, which described her position as the "President of Bharat", which started a political slugfest. Confirming that Bharat has been used as the name of the country in some of the documents relating to G20, sources said it was a conscious decision. On Tuesday night, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra shared an official information regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Indonesia in which he has been referred to as the "Prime Minister of Bharat".

