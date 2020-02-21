Mahashivratri: Lord Shiva temple inside Bhopal police station renamed as 'Thaneshwar Mahadev Mandir'

Image Source : ANI Shiva Temple inside police station in Bhopal renamed as 'Thaneshwar Mahadev Mandir'

A temple of Lord Shiva inside the premises of Sant Hirdaram Nagar police station in Bairagarh has been renamed as 'Thaneshwar Mahadev Mandir', on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri. Commenting on the changed name of the temple, SHO Shivpal Singh Kushwaha said that the temple is located at the gate of the police station in Sant Hirdanagar Nagar.

"Every police seeks Lord Shiva's blessings for their work. The temple is located at the gate of the police station. This is the reason people suggested that the temple should be named as 'Thaneshwar Mahadev Mandir'," Kuswaha said.

Constable Yogendra Rathore said that policemen also organise 'bhandara' on every Maha Shivratri at the temple.

Meanwhile, a sea of devotees on Friday morning thronged temples of Lord Shiva in several parts of the country to offer prayers on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. Devotees visited Babulnath Temple in Mumbai, Shri Gauri Shankar Temple in Delhi's Chandni Chowk and 'Shivala Bagh Bhaiyan' temple in Amritsar to offer prayers.

The 25 feet tall 'shivling' at Brahma Kumaris in Kalaburagi, has been decorated with around 300 kg pigeon peas, local produce, on the occasion in Karnataka.

In Odisha, L Eswar Rao, an artist from Bhubaneswar's Jatni, has made a miniature model of a 'Shivling', on a pencil nib and on the stone inside a small bottle on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

Maha Shivratri, which literally translates to 'the greatest night of Shiva' is one of the most splendidly celebrated festivals across the country.

It celebrates the grand marriage of the lord of destruction, Shiva -- with the goddess of fertility, love, and beauty -- Parvati, who is also known as Shakti (power).

According to Hindu mythology, on the night of the marriage, Lord Shiva had a very diverse group of acquaintances including Hindu gods, goddesses, animals, and demons escorting him to the house of the goddess.

The duo of Shiv and Shakti is considered to be the epitome of love, power, and togetherness. The festival marking the initiation of their bond - 'Maha Shivratri' - is celebrated with great fervour across India.

