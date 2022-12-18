16-year-old gang-raped for over 12 hours in Maharashtra's Palghar; 8 men arrested

Follow us on Image Source : FILE/REPRESENTATIVE According to police, the incident took place on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

In a bone-chilling incident, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by eight men in a village in Palghar district of Maharashtra. A police official said on Sunday that all the accused in the case have been arrested.

According to police, the incident took place on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, during which the accused raped the girl at an unoccupied bungalow in their beach village before taking her to the seashore, where they again sexually assaulted her, he said.

The police have registered a case of gang-rape against the accused at Satpati police station, a spokesperson of Palghar district rural police said.

"In her complaint lodged on Saturday, the victim said that her ordeal began at 8 pm on December 16 that continued till 10 am the next day, during which the accused took her to an unoccupied bungalow in Mahim village where they took turns to rape her. Later, they also took her to the seashore where they again sexually assaulted her in the bushes," he said.

The eight accused were arrested in the early hours of Sunday while a case against them was registered under various Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including 376 (D) (gang-rape), 366 (A) (procuration of minor girl), 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

