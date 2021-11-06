Saturday, November 06, 2021
     
Maharashtra: 10 dead as fire breaks out at Ahmednagar district hospital

The blaze was reported from Ahmednagar Civil Hospital in the state, District Collector Rajendra Bhosale said.

New Delhi Updated on: November 06, 2021 14:14 IST
Maharashtra hospital fire
Image Source : ANI

10 dead in hospital fire in Maharashtra

At least 10 coronavirus patients died after a major fire broke out in the ICU ward of the civil hospital in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar on Saturday, officials said.

Ahmednagar district collector Rajendra Bhosale confirmed that 10 patients died and one patient was critical after the blaze erupted in the ICU section of the civil hospital, where COVID-19 patients were admitted.

Shankar Misal, chief of the fire department of Ahmednagar Municipal Corporation said the fire erupted around 11 am.

Details awaited...

