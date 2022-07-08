Maharashtra reports rise in Covid cases again, 2,944 new infections, 7 deaths today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The number of tests carried out so far rose to 8,23,04,212 after addition of 40,730 tests in the last 24 hours.

Highlights Maharashtra reported a rise in fresh Covid-19 cases as the state reported 2,944 new cases

The state's overall tally, with the fresh cases, rose to 79,98,673 and the death toll to 1,47,971

Maharashtra reported a rise in fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday as the state reported 2,944 new COVID-19 cases, up by 266 from a day ago. Seven more people succumbed to the infection, according to data provided by the state health department. The state's overall tally, with the fresh cases, rose to 79,98,673 and the death toll to 1,47,971.

The addition to the cumulative tally was 2,678 on Thursday, while the number of deaths was higher at eight.

The fresh COVID-19 deaths were reported from Mumbai, Vasai-Virar (two each), Thane, Raigad and Aurangabad (one each).

The recovery of 3,499 persons from the infection in the last 24 hours took the number of people discharged so far to 78,31,851, leaving the state with an active tally of 18,851, the official said.

State health department data showed the coronavirus recovery rate at 97.91 per cent and the fatality rate at 1.84 per cent.

The number of tests carried out so far rose to 8,23,04,212 after addition of 40,730 tests in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra coronavirus figures for the day: Total cases 79,98,673; fresh cases 2,944; death toll 1,47,971; recoveries 78,31,851; active cases 18,851; total tests 8,23,04,212.

