Saturday, July 22, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde meets PM Modi in Delhi: 'Discussed rain situation in state'

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde meets PM Modi in Delhi: 'Discussed rain situation in state'

CM Shinde was accompanied by his wife Lata Shinde, father Sambhaji Shinde, son Shrikant, daughter-in-law Rushali, and grandson Rudraksh while meeting PM Modi at his residence in Delhi on Saturday.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Updated on: July 22, 2023 16:02 IST
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, PM narendra Modi, home minister amit shah, shinde modi Delhi meeting,
Image Source : INDIA TV Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde meets PM Modi at his Delhi residence

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde along with his family members met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi today (July 22). CM Shinde was accompanied by his wife Lata Shinde, father Sambhaji Shinde, son Shrikant, daughter-in-law Rushali, and grandson Rudraksh. 

They discussed several issues including- Maharashtra rains, Raigad landslide, and redevelopment projects in Mumbai etc.

India Tv - Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, PM narendra Modi, home minister amit shah, shinde modi Delhi meeting,

Image Source : INDIA TV PM Modi plays with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's grandson Rudraksh at his Delhi residence

After meeting the prime minister, Maharashtra CM Shinde said, "My family and I met PM Modi. He gave us a lot of his time and I would like to thank him for it. In between all this, we discussed the rain situation, the Raigad incident, ongoing projects in the state, and the redevelopment projects in Mumbai. We held serious discussions. PM Modi has given priority to providing homes to people". 

CM Eknath Shinde will later meet Home Minister Amit Shah at his Delhi residence on Saturday. 

Related Stories
'Mandir wahi banayenge..' CM Shinde taunts Opposition as he visits Ram Temple in Ayodhya

'Mandir wahi banayenge..' CM Shinde taunts Opposition as he visits Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Eknath Shinde Ayodhya visit:

Eknath Shinde Ayodhya visit: "Will Lord Ram bless them?", asks Sanjay Raut

Governments of same ideology working in Centre, state have benefitted Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde

Governments of same ideology working in Centre, state have benefitted Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde

Sharad Pawar meets Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Gautam Adani in Mumbai | Know why

Sharad Pawar meets Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Gautam Adani in Mumbai | Know why

ALSO READ: Will move Maharashtra residents from landslide-prone areas to safer places, says CM Eknath Shinde

 

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News