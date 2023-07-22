Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde meets PM Modi in Delhi: 'Discussed rain situation in state'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde meets PM Modi at his Delhi residence

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde along with his family members met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi today (July 22). CM Shinde was accompanied by his wife Lata Shinde, father Sambhaji Shinde, son Shrikant, daughter-in-law Rushali, and grandson Rudraksh.

They discussed several issues including- Maharashtra rains, Raigad landslide, and redevelopment projects in Mumbai etc.

After meeting the prime minister, Maharashtra CM Shinde said, "My family and I met PM Modi. He gave us a lot of his time and I would like to thank him for it. In between all this, we discussed the rain situation, the Raigad incident, ongoing projects in the state, and the redevelopment projects in Mumbai. We held serious discussions. PM Modi has given priority to providing homes to people".

CM Eknath Shinde will later meet Home Minister Amit Shah at his Delhi residence on Saturday.

