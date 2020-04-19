Madhya Pradesh coronavirus cases cross 1400-mark. Check district-wise list

Madhya Pradesh coronavirus confirmed cases have crossed 1400-mark taking positive patients toll at 1407 including 70 deaths while 127 people out of the infected have recovered. There are about 26 districts in the state where positive coronavirus cases have been found to date. Indore and Bhopal are the two districts in Madhya Pradesh having a maximum number of coronavirus cases -- 890 and 213 respectively. Apart from Madhya Pradesh, other states having coronavirus cases above 1000-mark include Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Maharashtra.
Madhya Pradesh district-wise list of coronavirus cases, deaths and recovered patients
|Districts
|Cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Indore
|890
|48
|71
|Bhopal
|213
|06
|31
|Jabalpur
|16
|05
|Gwalior
|06
|02
|Shivpuri
|02
|02
|Ujjain
|23
|06
|05
|Khargaon
|47
|04
|04
|Muraina
|13
|07
|Chindwara
|02
|01
|Badwani
|26
|Betul
|02
|Vidisha
|13
|Shoypur
|05
|Hoshangabad
|23
|Khandwa
|32
|Raisen
|07
|Dewas
|20
|05
|Dhar
|24
|Sagar
|01
|Shajapur
|06
|Mandsor
|09
|Ratlam
|13
|Satna
|02
|Tikamgad
|01
|Agarmalwa
|05
|Alirajpur
|05
|Others
|01