Madhya Pradesh coronavirus cases cross 1400-mark. Check district-wise list

New Delhi Published on: April 19, 2020 13:27 IST
Image Source : AP

A health care worker walks past in front of closed shops during lockdown in India.

Madhya Pradesh coronavirus confirmed cases have crossed 1400-mark taking positive patients toll at 1407 including 70 deaths while 127 people out of the infected have recovered. There are about 26 districts in the state where positive coronavirus cases have been found to date. Indore and Bhopal are the two districts in Madhya Pradesh having a maximum number of coronavirus cases -- 890 and 213 respectively. Apart from Madhya Pradesh, other states having coronavirus cases above 1000-mark include Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Maharashtra.

Madhya Pradesh district-wise list of coronavirus cases, deaths and recovered patients 

Districts Cases Deaths  Recovered
Indore 890 48 71
Bhopal 213 06 31
Jabalpur 16   05
Gwalior 06   02
Shivpuri 02   02
Ujjain 23 06 05
Khargaon 47 04 04
Muraina 13   07
Chindwara  02 01  
Badwani 26    
Betul 02    
Vidisha 13    
Shoypur 05    
Hoshangabad 23    
Khandwa 32    
Raisen 07    
Dewas 20 05  
Dhar 24    
Sagar 01    
Shajapur 06    
Mandsor 09    
Ratlam 13    
Satna 02    
Tikamgad 01    
Agarmalwa 05    
Alirajpur 05    
Others 01    

 

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

