Madhya Pradesh coronavirus cases cross 1400-mark. Check district-wise list

Image Source : AP A health care worker walks past in front of closed shops during lockdown in India.

Madhya Pradesh coronavirus confirmed cases have crossed 1400-mark taking positive patients toll at 1407 including 70 deaths while 127 people out of the infected have recovered. There are about 26 districts in the state where positive coronavirus cases have been found to date. Indore and Bhopal are the two districts in Madhya Pradesh having a maximum number of coronavirus cases -- 890 and 213 respectively. Apart from Madhya Pradesh, other states having coronavirus cases above 1000-mark include Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Maharashtra.

Madhya Pradesh district-wise list of coronavirus cases, deaths and recovered patients

Districts Cases Deaths Recovered Indore 890 48 71 Bhopal 213 06 31 Jabalpur 16 05 Gwalior 06 02 Shivpuri 02 02 Ujjain 23 06 05 Khargaon 47 04 04 Muraina 13 07 Chindwara 02 01 Badwani 26 Betul 02 Vidisha 13 Shoypur 05 Hoshangabad 23 Khandwa 32 Raisen 07 Dewas 20 05 Dhar 24 Sagar 01 Shajapur 06 Mandsor 09 Ratlam 13 Satna 02 Tikamgad 01 Agarmalwa 05 Alirajpur 05 Others 01

